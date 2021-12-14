GRAND HAVEN — Ludington’s boys swimming and diving team took part in its first dual of the season, dropping a 110-54 decision on the road in Grand Haven.
“The boys did really well tonight,” said Orioles coach Joe Schneider. “A lot of personal and lifetime-best times were set (Tuesday). I’m excited to see how they swim Thursday at Spring Lake.”
Ludington individual top-3 finishers:
Diving: 1-Evan Bennett, 214.30.
100-yard butterfly: 3-Bennett, 1:08.77.
200 freestyle relay: 3-Hayden Madl, Lucas Miller, Lucas Peterson, Bennett, 1:45.62.
100 backstroke: 1-Madl, 1:10.43. 2-Gavin Smith, 1:25.39.
100 breaststroke: 1-Peterson, 1:16.17. 2-Rowen Vaara, 1:24.83.
400 freestyle relay: 1-Kyle Wendt, Noah Lowman, Miller, Nevin Slater, 4:45.79.