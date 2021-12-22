GRAND RAPIDS — Ludington’s boys swimming and diving team is keeping itself busy for the holidays as it swam at the Northview Invitational Wednesday night in Grand Rapids, finishing seventh in the seven-school field.
The invitational was originally scheduled for Dec. 11, but it was rescheduled for Wednesday because of a power outage.
“This invite is a sprint meet,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. “What that means is no individual event is longer than 100 yards and relays are nothing longer than 200 yards. This meet is great for getting sprint times for the boys but also for the boys to see some really fast boys from other schools.
“Our boys did well today. We had a few hiccups, but we will work on those. Many of the boys got season-best times today.”
The Orioles were led by Evan Bennett, who finished third in diving and was sixth in the 50-yard freestyle.
Northview won the meet with 370 points followed by Hamilton with 328 and Byron Center with 314. Manistee was fifth with 154.
The Orioles will swim again next week at the Zeeland Invitational.
Individual results:
Diving: 3-Evan Bennett, LHS, 191.25.
200-yard medley relay: 5-Manistee (Seth Thompson, Alec Lampen, Trevor Adamczak, Tug Thummel), 1:49.05.
100 individual medley: 4-Lampen, MHS, 57.87.
50 freestyle: 3-Thompson, MHS, 23.52. 6-Bennett, LHS, 24.14.
50 butterfly: 6-Adamczak, MHS, 25.86.
50 backstroke: 2-Lampen, MHS, 25.70. 6-Thompson, MHS, 28.23.