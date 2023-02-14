FREMONT — Ludington’s boys swimming and diving team used its depth to score another victory in Coastal Conference action Tuesday night when the Orioles defeated Fremont, 62-31, in Fremont.

“The boys are still plugging along,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. “We were a little slow tonight, but it’s a bit expected at Fremont. I want to give a huge shoutout to some of the boys that swam some events tonight they they have never swam. They fought their hardest and did very good.”

Ludington travels to Alma Thursday evening for another dual.

Ludington’s top-three placers:

200-yard medley relay: 2-Aidan Malburg, Lucas Peterson, Lucas Miller, Gavin Smith, 2:03.57. 3-Luke Kwietniewski, Ian Lundberg, Trey Keson, Grady Sailor, 2:10.95.

200 freestyle: 1-Rowen Vaara, 2:04.01. 2-Dylan Sniegowski,

200 individual medley: 1-Peterson, 2:34.43. 2-Smith, 2:38.67.

50 freestyle: 2-Ignacio Molina, 23.91.

100 butterfly: 1-Miller, 1:04.39. 2-Sniegowski, 1:05.68.

100 freestyle: 1-Molina, 54.44. 2-Kyle Wendt, 57.49.

500 freestyle: 2-Vaara, 5;54.12. 3-Smith, 6:08.19.

200 freestyle relay: 1-Molina, Peterson, Vaara, Sniegowski, 1:40.27. 2-Miller, Smith, Wendt, Kwietniewski, 1:47.70.

100 backstroke: 2-Miller, 1:11.95.

100 breaststroke: 1-Peterson, 1:16.32. 2-Lundberg, 1:19.41.

400 freestyle relay: 2-Sniegowski, Vaara, Wendt, Molina, 3:41.11. 3-Malburg, Sailor, Reinhold Heinrich, Lundberg, 4:21.30.