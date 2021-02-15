ALMA — Ludington's boys swimming and diving team traveled to Alma Saturday to compete in a double dual with Manistee, and the Orioles defeated the host Panthers while falling to the Chippewas.
The Orioles beat Alma, 97-54, and the score against Manistee was 118-56.
"We had a few hiccups (during) this meet, but we are trying to (get) back into the swing of things with the shortened season," said Ludington coach Joe Schneider.
Ludignton picked up victories in three events, with two wins by Chazz Rohrer. Rohrer won the 50-yard freestyle (23.18 seconds) and the 100-yard freestyle (51.60). Evan Bennett won the diving competition.
The Orioles finished first and second in the diving with Colby Peplinski taking second.
Max Hockanson was the runner-up in the 100-yard butterfly (1:09.89) and Evan Walls picked up a pair of third-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.36) and the 100 freestyle (52.74).
Ludington finished both second and third in the 200-yard freestyle. The team of Rohrer, Andrew Talsma, Bennett and Walls were second with a time of 1:37.75. The team of Hayden Madl, Charles Austin, Peplinski and Hockanson were third with a time of 1:48.27.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Rohrer, Talsma, Bennett and Walls finished third (4:00.83.).