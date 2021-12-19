Ludington's boys swimming and diving team split a pair of duals Saturday at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool, defeating Alma, 79-68, but falling to Manistee, 103-58.
"The boys were a little tired as this was our third meet of the week with not much practice time," said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. "Everyone swam well, some swam their same time as Thursday and some had some drops.
"Now heading into Christmas break we have lots of time to get back into the swing of things and get some work done."
The Orioles, before enjoying Christmas, will be swimming at Grand Rapids Northview Wednesday for a rescheduled invitational.
Overall individual results:
200-yard medley relay: 1-Manistee (Alec Lampen, Drew Mendians, Trevor Adamczak, Oliver Holtgren), 1:50.15. 3-Ludington (Hayden Madl, Lucas Peterson, Evan Bennett, Mathew Snyder), 1:57.75.
200 freestyle: 2-Seth Thompson, MHS, 1:55.81. 3-Mendians, MHS, 2:03.28.
200 individual medley: 1-Adamczak, MHS, 2:14.98. 2-Bennett, LHS, 2:24.58. 3-Peterson, LHS, 2:24.58.
50 freestyle: 1-Lampen, MHS, 22.81. 3-Holtgren, MHS, 28.56.
Diving: 1-Bennett, MHS, 275.80.
100 butterfly: 1-Lampen, MHS, 58.95. 3-Gavin Smith, LHS, 1:38.39.
100 freestyle: 1-Thompson, MHS, 51.27. 3-Madl, LHS, 57.15.
500 freestyle: 2-Hogan Miller, MHS, 6:38.25. 3-Juan Gonzules, MHS, 6:56.07.
200 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Holtgren, Mendians, Thompson, Tug Thummel), 1:42.62. 2-Ludington (Madl, Smith, Peterson, Bennett), 1:42.83. 3-Manistee (Rudy Shearer, Will Somsel, Gonzules, Miller), 2:07.95.
100 backstroke: 1-Adamczak, MHS, 58.92. 3-Madl, LHS, 1:14.14.
100 breaststroke: 2-Mendians, MHS, 1:09.96. 3-Peterson, LHS, 1:17.69.
400 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Lampen, Thummel, Thompson, Adamczak), 3:35.69. 3-Ludington (Smith, Snyder, Nevin Slater, Lucas Miller), 4:27.61.