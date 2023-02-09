MANISTEE — Ludington’s boys swimming team earned a 185-178 victory against Manistee Thursday night in Coastal Conference action at Payne Aquatic Center in Manistee.

“The boys pushed themselves tonight to get some new (personal records) and also swim events they haven’t yet this year,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. “We’re getting close to the conference meet so we’re swimming guys around to see where they might swim for it.

“Just about all of them can swim every event.”

200-yard medley relay: 1-Manistee (Damien McEntaffer, Drew Mendians, Ajae Gouker, Gres Mandelli), 1:56.01. 2-Ludington (Kyle Wendt, Lucas Peterson, Lucas Miller, Gavin Smith), 2:01.30. 3-Ludington (Arthur LeRoux, Kaeden Carlsen, Ian Lundberg, Grady Sailor), 2:16.52.

200 freestyle: 1-Tug Thuemmel, MHS, 2:01.95. 2-Gouker, MHS, 2:02.50. 3-Peterson, LHS, 2:08.35.

200 individual medley: 1-Alec Lampen, MHS, 2:03.18. 2-Ignacio Molina, LHS, 2:17.95. 3-Rowen Vaara, LHS, 2:23.22.

50 freestyle: 1-Trevor Adamczak, MHS, 23.34. 2-Dylan Sniegowski, LHS, 24.72. 3-Wendt, LHS, 25.36.

Diving: 1-Lundberg, LHS, 164.60. 2-Sailor, LHS, 144.25.

100 butterfly: 1-Adamczak, MHS, 56.99. 2-Miller, LHS, 1:06.43. 3-Sniegowski, LHS, 1:10.45.

100 freestyle: 1-Drew Mendians, MHS, 50.83. 2-Molina, LHS, 53.27. 3-Oliver Holtgren, MHS, 58.94.

500 freestyle: 1-Thummel, MHS, 5:10.38. 2-Gouker, MHS, 5:24.72. 3-Vaara, LHS, 5:44.52.

200 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Lampen, Gres Mandelli, Mendians, Adamczak), 1:35.27. 2-Ludington (Molina, Peterson, Vaara, Sniegowski), 1:38.82. 3-Ludington (Miller, Gavin Smith, Trey Keson, Sailor), 1:47.75.

100 backstroke: 1-Lampen, MHS, 55.91. 2-McEntaffer, MHS, 1:13.30. 3-LeRoux, LHS, 1:25.05.

100 breaststroke: 1-Mendians, MHS, 1:05.81. 2-Peterson, LHS, 1:13.21. 3-Henrique Tonoli, MHS, 1:18.16.

400 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Lampen, Oliver Holtgren, Thummel, Adamczak), 3:38.33. 2-Ludington (Molina, Wendt, Vaara, Sniegowski), 3:41.59. 3-Manistee (Gouker, Rafael Goncalves, Mandelli, McEntaffer), 4:00.96.