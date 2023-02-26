MANISTEE — Ludington’s boys swimming and diving team won the Coastal Conference championship for the first time since 2019 Saturday at Payne Aquatic Center in Manistee.

“The last few years, we have struggled to get enough boys to fill out 36 entries each team gets for scoring,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. “Although all three teams had great swimmers, we just had the depth to outscore them in just about every event.”

Ludington scored 572 points with Manistee finishing second with 447 points and Fremont getting 313 points.

“I’m super-proud of all the boys this weekend,” Schneider said. “Their hard work all season long paid off, and they could see it. We had 35 personal-best times, that’s both season and career.”

Ludington had two league champions in Ignacio Molina and Ian Lundberg. Molina won the 100-yard freestyle relay. Lundberg won the diving event.The Orioles had seven runner-up positions and six third-place finishes.

Ignacio qualified for the 100 freestyle and the 50 freestyle. The 200-yard medley relay team and the 200-yard freestyle relay team will each pursue a berth at the second chance meet later this week.

Manistee’s Alec Lampen set the pool, school and conference record in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.92. Lampen also set new records for the school and pool in the 100 backstroke. Lampen swam with Drew Mendians, Trevor Adamczak and Tug Thummel to set conference and school records. Mendians set new pool and conference records in the 100-yard breaststroke.

200-yard medley relay: 2-Ludington (Owen Kasley, Lucas Peterson, Lucas Miller, Rowen Vaara), 1:49.18. 3-Manistee (Oliver Holtgren, Henrique Tonoli, Ajae Gouker, Vincent Wang), 2:03.12.

200 freestyle: 1-Tug Thummel, MHS, 1:51.62. 3-Gouker, MHS, 1:57.41. 4-Vaara, LHS, 1:57.83. 5-Smith, LHS, 2:07.05. 6-Reinhold Heinrich, LHS, 2:20.16.

200 indvidual medley: 2-Drew Mendians, MHS, 2:06.43. 3-Trevor Adamczak, MHS, 2:08.10. 4-Dylan Sniegowski, LHS, 2:18.25. 5-Peterson, LHS, 2:21.27. 6-Miller, lHS, 2:29.14.

50 freestyle: 1-Alec Lampen, MHS, 20.92. 2-Ignacio Molina, LHS, 22.62. 4-Kyle Wendt, LHS, 24.16. 6-Trey Keson, LHS, 25.26. 7-Rafael Gonalves, MHS, 26.08. 8-Gres Mandelli, MHS, 26.13.

100 butterfly: 2-Adamczak, MHS, 57.83. 3-Sniegowski, LHS, 1:01.55. 4-Miller, LHS, 1:03.99. 5-Keson, LHS, 1:12.52.7-Joseph Kline, LHS, 1:41.21. 8-Jacob Lee, MHS, 1:53.82.

100 freestyle: 1-Molina, LHS, 50.33. 2-Wendt, LHS, 54.78. 3-Kasley, LHS, 55.58. 4-Holtgren, MHS, 57.27. 6-Goncalves, MHS, 58.31. 7-Mandelli, MHS, 58.95.

100 freestyle: 1-Thummel, MHS, 5:15.54. 2-Gouker, MHS, 5:21.94. 3-Vaara, LHS, 5:34.40. 4-Heinrich, LHS, 6:21.93. 6-Avery Cook, MHS, 7:16.52. 7-Carter Anderson, LHS, 7:18.54. 8-Owen Heintzelman, 7:30.41.

200 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Lampen, Mendians, Adamczak, Thummel), 1:30.23. 3-Ludington (Sniegowski, Peterson, Kasley, Molina), 1:35.80.

100 backstroke: 1-Lampen, MHS, 51.71. 2-Kasley, LHS, 1;04.19. 3-Luke Kwietniewski, LHS, 1:17.09. 4-Malburg, LHS, 1:17.29. 5-Arthur LeRoux, LHS, 1:18.14.

100 breaststroke: 1-Mendians, MHS, 1:01.45. 2-Peterson, LHS, 1:08.76. 3-Smith, LHS, 1:16.57. 4-Lundberg, LHS, 1:18.03. 5-Tonoli, MHS, 1:18.92. 8-Anderson, LHS, 1:39.02.

400 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Lampen, Adamczak, Thuemml, Mendians), 3:25.39. 2-Ludington (Sniegowski, Vaara, Wendt, Molina), 3:35.01.