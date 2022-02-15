Ludington’s boys swimming and diving team won its final dual of the season Tuesday, turning away Fremont, 101-56, at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool in Ludington.
“(It) was the last home meet for our seniors Evan Bennett, Hayden Mad and Mathew Snyder,” Schneider said. “Since it was Seniors Night, they got to choose any event they wanted to swim. “
The Orioles return to the pool on Feb. 25 and 26 when they swim at the Coastal Conference meet at Manistee.
“The boys are excited to be in the final stretch of the season, but still giving it all they got,” Schneider said.
Ludington’s individual results:
200-yard medley relay: 1-Hayden Madl, Lucas Peterson, Evan Bennett, Kyle Wendt, 1:56.39.
200 freestyle: 3-Gavin Smith, 2:17.01.
200 individual medley: 1-Lucas Miller, 2:37.59.
50 freestyle: 1-Peterson, 25.92. 2-Mathew Snyder, 27.04.
Diving: 1-Bennett, 280.0
100 butterfly: 1-Madl, 1:12.66. 2-Snyder, 1:14.13.
100 freestyle: 1-Wendt, 58.86. 2-Miller, 1:01.49.
500 freestyle: 2-Smith, 6:12.14. 3-Slater, 6:59.54.
200 freestyle relay: 1-Madl, Peterson, Wendt, Bennett, 1:42.10. 3-Snyder, Smith, Carter Anderson, Miller, 1:59.39.
100 backstroke: 1-Madl, 1:05.79. 3-Bennett, 1:10.63.
100 breaststroke: 3-Anderson, 1:43.98.
400 freestyle relay: 1-Mason VerStrat, Smith, Snyder, Miller, 4:26.04. 3-Nevin Slater, Noah Lowman, Owen Forrester, Anderson, 5:08.74.