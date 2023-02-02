Ludington’s boys swimming team enjoyed a fun night that included a 126-50 Coastal Conference victory against Fremont Thursday evening at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool.

The Orioles celebrated their Senior Night and Parents Night, and coach Joe Schneider said his team did well with some different events against the Packers.

“After peak week last week, the boys are swimming very well,” Schneider said. “We had some boys swim some events they haven’t yet this season and they all did really well.

“The seniors got to pick what events they wanted to do, and Lucas Peterson jumped up on the board again after not diving since freshman year and finished with a cannonball.”

Ludington swims again on Feb. 9 when it travels to Manistee.

200-yard medley relay: 2-Owen Kasley, Lucas Peterson, Lucas Miller, Gavin Smith, 1:56.23.

200 freestyle: 1-Ignacio Molina, 2:00.14. 2-Rowen Vaara, 2:03.29. 3-Reinhold Heinrich, 2:28.55.

200 individual medley: 1-Dylan Sniegowski, 2:25.53. 2-Miller, 2:36.36. 3-Smith, 2:36.51.

50 freestyle: 1-Molina, 23.88.

Diving: 1-Ian Lundberg, 160.05. 2-Peterson, 146.55. 3-Grady Sailor, 133.25.

100 butterfly: 1-Sniegowski, 1:05.17. 2-Miller, 1:09.85. 3-Peterson, 1:13.49.

100 freestyle: 1-Owen Kasley, 57.47. 2-Kyle Wendt, 58.09.

500 freestyle: 1-Vaara, 5:53.45. 2-Heinrich, 6;45.17.

200 freestyle relay: 1-Sniegowski, Peterson, Kasley, Molina, 1:39.97.

100 backstroke: 1-Kasley, 1:09.15. 3-Aiden Malburg, 1:20.18.

100 breaststroke: 1-Smith, 1:18.92. 2-Lundberg, 1:19.01.

400 freestyle relay: 1-Sniegowski, Wendt, Vaara, Molina, 3:45.68.