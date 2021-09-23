BIG RAPIDS — Ludington's boys tennis team picked up a key victory against state-ranked Big Rapids at Ferris State University Thursday afternoon, 5-3.
"I don't know where to start," said Ludington coach Rob Killips. "First, we head over to take on a state-ranked team who has been hot as of late. Then, we go indoors at Ferris where many of the players routinely play while many of our players had never hit a ball on an indoor court.
"To come away with a win was a great effort by the team," he said. "It was a great win for us."
Big Rapids is ranked fifth in Division 4 by the state's coaches association. Ludington is playing in Division 3 this season.
Ludington swept doubles play. Robby Killips and Jack Stidham won at No. 1 doubles, and Jacob Ratcliffe and Ben Walunas won at No. 2 doubles. The No. 3 doubles team was Gabe Hogenson and Jacob Johnston, and the No. 4 doubles team was Andrew Barz and Nathaniel Seymour. Earning a win at No. 4 singles was Reece Ward.
"I thought at every flight we had many positives," coach Killips said. "Of course, always improvements (are) to be made but this was probably our best performance, top to bottom, all year.
"Our No. 1 singles player Charles Kolb pushed their top layer, who is among the elite in the area, and it was great to see. Our third doubles team sealed the match with a three-set victory.
"It just seems like the last three or so outings, it's starting to come together (and) beating teams we didn't earlier in the season. And that is the type of growth and improvement we strive for."
Ludington returns to play Saturday at the Allegan Invitational.