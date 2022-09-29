Ludington’s boys tennis team defeated Maple City Glen Lake, 5-3, in a non-conference dual Thursday afternoon at Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington.
“Glen Lake is a very good team and a great team to see as we enter our conference tournament and regional,” said Ludington coach Rob Killips. “We were able to shake off some rust today and get some big wins. Our No. 4 doubles team of (Christian) Serna and (Zach) Walunas just continue to get better and better each time out.”
Serna and Walunas won as did the No. 2 doubles team of Chaz Leonard and Andre Walden and the No. 3 doubles tandem of Will James and Rylan Mirretti.
Robby Killips won at No. 2 singles, and No. 4 singles player Reece Ward won.
Ludington hosts the Coastal Conference tournament Saturday at Schoenherr Tennis Center.