Ludington’s boys tennis team scored a 6-2 victory against Grant in a Coastal Conference contest Monday afternoon at Schoenherr Tennis Center.
Ludington swept the singles flights and split the doubles flights.
“Sweeping the singles flights was a great accomplishment,” said Ludington coach Rob Killips. “Usually when people come to Ludington, they expect to scrape some points out of singles and battle to get a win in doubles. Today, our singles players answered the challenge.”
Carson Holmes won at No. 1 singles, 7-5, 6-2. Brandon Dickenson was at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-3. The winner at No. 3 singles was Charles Kolb, 6-0, 6-1. And, Nathan Reisterer won at No. 4 singles, 6-1, 6-1.
“Nathan has been really playing with confidence ever since his huge come-from-behind-win at Whitehall last week,” Killips said. “And the real highlight today was Carson. He played very well and defeated an excellent player. It was only his sixth match of the season and only his third since Aug. 19. This is a huge win for him and the team.”
The No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Johnston and Ben Walunas won, 6-0, 6-3. The tandem of Andrew Barz and Jacob Ratcliffe at No. 4 doubles won, 6-1, 6-4.
“Our doubles teams faced some tough opponents. I thought our No. 2 team played excellent and our No. 4 (team) still has one loss in the season,” Killips said.
Killips said the victories really help with the Orioles in terms of the conference and the regional. Ludington, now 3-0 in the Coastal Conference, travels to North Muskegon Wednesday.