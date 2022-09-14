WHITEHALL — Ludington's boys tennis team scored a 6-2 victory against Whitehall Wednesday afternoon in Whitehall.
"This was a nice win. Our No. 3 doubles team of (Will) James and (Rylan) Miretti played their best matchup of the year and it was awesome to watch," said Ludington coach Rob Killips. "We are always glad to get a key conference win, but we head home with some things to work on as we move toward the regional."
Joining James and Miretti as flight winners in doubles play were Andrew Barz and Nathan Reisterer at No. 1 doubles and the No. 2 doubles team of Chaz Leonard and Andre Walden. Robby Killips won at No. 2 singles, Jack Stidham won at No. 3 singles and Reece Ward won at No. 4 singles.