Ludington’s boys tennis team scored a 7-1 victory Thursday at Schoenherr Tennis Center against a shorthanded Western Michigan Christian squad.
The Warriors did not have a No. 3 or a No. 4 doubles team. Ludington’s tandems of Robby Killips and Jack Stidham at No. 1 and Jacob Johnston and Ben Walunas at No. 2 scored victories.
Ludington also received victories in singles play from Carson Holmes at No. 1, Charles Kolb at No. 3 and Nathan Reisterer at No. 4.
“I thought most of our players played well,” said Ludington coach Rob Killips. “Our doubles teams both played exceptionally well.”
Ludington ended its dual part of the season with a 4-1 mark in the Coastal Conference. The league tournament starts at 9 a.m. today in Ludington.