NORTH MUSKEGON — The Ludington Orioles fell in a Coastal Conference matchup with North Muskegon Wednesday night, falling 6-2.
Picking up wins for the Orioles were the No. 1 doubles team of Robby Killips and Jack Stidham as well as the No. 4 doubles team of Andrew Barz and Jacob Ratcliffe.
"Outside of those that won," head coach Rob Killips said, "I thought Carson Holmes had a great match at number one singles. North Muskegon is a very experienced team and was just a really tough matchup for us."
The conference tournament will be held in Ludington on Oct. 3.
JV tennis
Ludington at Traverse City Central
TRAVERSE CITY — Ludington's junior varsity boys tennis team played three different kinds of competition against Traverse City Central Tuesday in Traverse City.
The first round was all doubles competition with the two schools splitting, 2-2. The second round was all singles play with the Trojans winning, 3-5. The fourth round was a mix of singles and doubles play with the Orioles winning, 4-2.
Winning in the first round was Gabe Hogenson and Reese Ward at No. 1 doubles and Christian Serna and Ethan Kline at No. 4 doubles.
Winning in the second round was Hogenson, James and Serna.
Winning in the third round was James, Serna, Kline and the tandem of Chaz Leonard and Christian Kennedy.