TRAVERSE CITY — Ludington’s boys tennis team drop a pair of matches Tuesday at Traverse City, falling to host Traverse City Central, 8-0, and Petoskey, 5-3.
The Orioles went into the match-ups down a player at No. 1 singles, said Ludington boys tennis coach Rob Killips.
“We did not take a #1 singles player as ours is still hurt, so we started out down 1-0 from the get go,” Killips said.
Although the Trojans won each of the flights in the match-up, Killips said he saw good things out of No. 3 singles player Charles Kolb. The freshman lost his match-up, 6-3, 6-3.
“He competed in every game. Was very impressive for a freshman,” Killips said.
Earning victories against Petoskey was the No. 2 doubles team of Ben Walunas and Jacob Johnson, the No. 3 doubles team of Nathaniel Seymour and Ethan Walden and the No. 4 doubles team of Andrew Barz and Jacob Ratcliffe.
“If you look at it that we were down 1-0 to begin because of our lack of a #1 singles player, we lost 4-3 in the remaining fights,” Killips said. “ And the No. 1 doubles match was very tight and could have gone either way. We are continuing to improve and we are seeing it on the court.”
Ludington travels to Traverse City St. Francis Wednesday for a quad against Elk Rapids, Harbor Springs and the host Gladiators.