PORTLAND — Ludington’s boys tennis team opened the 2020 season Wednesday at the Portland Quad, competing against DeWitt, Almont and host Portland.
“Opening Day tournaments are often tough to get into so we have stayed with the Portland Quad for quite a few years. There is usually a bigger school (Dewitt) and Portland and Almont who are yearly state qualifiers in (Division 4),” said Ludington boys tennis coach Rob Killips. “We knew this year we were heading in without the experience of the past three seasons. We came to compete and get better.”
Ludington has a number of inexperienced players this season, and the returning players are having to move into some tougher slots, too. Killips noted that senior Carson Holmes played well at No. 1 singles against very talented opponents, and senior Brandon Dickenson “fought before having to retire with a sore ankle at (No.) 2 singles.”
Freshman Charles Kolb lost three close matches at No. 3 singles, Killips said, and Nathan Reisterer was the runner-up at the No. 4 singles flight with a 2-1 record.
“Overall, I thought our singles players had a very good day and gained valuable experience,” Killips said.
Sophomores Jacob Ratcliffe and Andrew Barz were the flight champions at No. 4 doubles with a 3-0 mark. Juniors Ben Walunus and Jacob Johnston at No. 2 doubles and juniors Ethan Walden and Nathaniel Seymour at No. 3 doubles went 2-1. The No. 1 doubles team of freshmen Jack Stidham and Robby Killips went 1-2.
“Our doubles teams performed well and there is not a senior among them,” coach Rob Killips said. “At (No.) 1 doubles, I was happy to walk away with a win, that is a very difficult flight to place two freshman. Our (No.) 2 and (No.) 3 teams played very well today and fell just short to flight winner DeWitt. And our (No.) 4 team was able to finish the day 3-0 and as flight champions. We have a lot of work ahead, but there are some signs of things to come.”
Ludington is scheduled to host Big Rapids, East Kentwood and Maple City Glen Lake in a quad at 9:30 a.m., Friday, at Schoenherr Tennis Center.