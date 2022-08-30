TRAVERSE CITY — Ludington's boys tennis team scored several victories in match-ups Tuesday in a triangular with Traverse City West and Harbor Springs hosted by the Titans in Traverse City.
Ludington boys tennis performs well at triangular at Traverse City West
