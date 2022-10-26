Ludington's boys tennis team scored several honors for the players' play this season on the court and their work in the classroom.
Charles Kolb was named first-team All-Muskegon Area for singles play. The doubles team of Andrew Barz and Nathan Reisterer were named second team All-Muskegon Area.
Kolb was joined by Robby Killips and Jack Stidham as first-team All-Coastal Conference selections. Reece Ward was named second-team all-conference as was the doubles team of Barz and Reisterer. Earning honorable mention was the doubles team of Chaz Leonard and Andrew Walden and the doubles team of Will James and Rylan Miretti.
Five players were named All-West Michigan Conference Scholar Athletes. They were Kolb, Killips, Stidham, Leonard and Zach Walunas.