The Ludington boys tennis team hosted its first quad meet of the 2021 season and finished second to Big Rapids by one point, 15-14, at Schoenherr Tennis Center.
Other teams competing were Zeeland East and Coopersville.
“Overall we played well. Sophomore Charles Kolb made his debut at No. 1 singles and played extremely well even though he came up short,” said Ludington coach Rob Killips. “That is a tough flight for anyone and he competed with all three players.”
Flight winners who were unbeaten at 3-0 are sophomore Reece Ward at No. 4 singles; sophomores Robby Killips and Jack Stidham at No. 1 doubles; seniors Gabe Hogenson and Jacob Johnston at No. 3 doubles; and, senior Ethan Walden and junior Andrew Barz at No. 4 doubles.
“Our doubles teams came up big and really helped us stay competitive in the quad,” Killips said. “Sophomore Reece Ward did a fantastic job in his first year as a varsity player going 3-0. He played extremely well and competed at a high level.”
Ludington travels to Portland Wednesday and hosts a quad Friday.