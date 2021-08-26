TRAVERSE CITY — The Ludington boys tennis team finished in the runner-up spot behind host Traverse City St. Francis Thursday at the Gladiators' tournament Thursday in Traverse City.
Also competing were Harbor Springs, Elk Rapids, Maple City Glen Lake and Grant.
"Overall, I was more than pleased with our performance. This is an elite St. Francis team we faced today and at many flights we hung right with them," said Ludington coach Rob Killips.
"There were other highlights not seen in the scores. Our top singles player, Charles Kolb played an outstanding match, giving the top player for TCSF all he could handle," Killips said.
Junior Andrew Barz and senior Nathaniel Seymour won No. 4 doubles. Sophomore Reece Ward was flight runner-up in No. 4 singles, with three doubles teams in the runner-up spot: sophomores Robby Killips and Jack Stidham at No. 1 doubles, seniors Jacob Ratcliffe and Ben Walunas at No. 2 doubles and seniors Gabe Hogenson and Jacob Johnston at No. 3 doubles.
"(Our No.) 3 singles player, Ethan Walden, was just a point or two from flipping a match he lost last Friday into a win. It's those matches that give us a lot to build on," concluded Killips.
Ludington hosts their third quad of the young season at 9 a.m. on Friday at Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington.