FREMONT — Ludington's boys tennis team scored a 7-1 victory at Fremont Wednesday afternoon.
Ludington took three of the four singles flights and swept the doubles flights to score the Coastal Conference victory.
"We are growing and slowly shaking some of the inexperience as the season progresses," said Ludington coach Rob Killips. "We have work to do, but to see us show improvement each time out is important."
Earning victories in singles play was Carson Holmes, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 1; Charles Kolb, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 3; and Nathan Reisterer, 7-5, 6-1, at No. 4.
"It was really nice to see Carson get out there and play well," Killips said. "He is just getting back to it after a couple weeks off and today he played well. I think it is what he really needed. Nathan came away with another victory. He is learning every match how to make adjustments while he plays."
The victories in doubles play were by Robby Killips and Jack Stidham at No. 1 doubles, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2; Ben Walunas and Jacob Johnston at No. 2 doubles, 6-2, 6-3; Nathan Seymour and Ethan Walden at No. 3 doubles, 7-6, 6-2; and Jacob Ratcliffe and Andrew Barz at No. 4 doubles, 6-0, 6-0.
"Our doubles as a whole did what they needed," coach Killips said. "Our fourth flight has moved to 12-1 on the season, I believe. The match wrapped up again with freshmen playing well beyond all other flights. And like Charles (Kolb) did Monday, Jack and Robby answered under the pressure."
Ludington hosts Grant Monday in league play.