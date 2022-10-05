Ludington's boys tennis team finished second to Petoskey at Wednesday's MHSAA Division 3 regional it hosted, and it ensured a berth in the state tournament Oct. 14 and 15.
“When the season began the boys set their main goal as being a state qualifier," said Ludington coach Rob Killips. "That required 10 points today. We had that by 11:30 (a.m.), which was awesome. We continued to compete and finished with 15 points, three behind Petoskey.
“I am very proud of this team. We graduated six players, half of our line up, from last year's team. They still put together an amazing season and accomplished their goal and much more.”
The Orioles had six of its flights reach the championship round, and two were flight champions. Robby Killips was the No. 2 singles flight champion, and Reece Ward won the flight championship at No. 4 singles.
Jack Stidham was the flight runner-up at No. 3 singles. At No. 2 doubles, Chaz Leonard and Andre Walden were the flight runner-up. Rylan Miretti and Will James at No. 3 doubles took second.
“As for (Wednesday), it was a complete team effort. We knew if everyone got us one point the rest would fall in place. Everyone answered and gained us their initial point. From there our (No.) 2, 3 and 4 singles players played dominant tennis and put us in a great position. We also got outstanding semifinal wins from our (No.) 2 and 3 doubles teams.
"Overall, this was a complete team effort and we couldn’t be happier.”