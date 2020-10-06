Ludington's boys tennis team was edged by Whitehall and North Muskegon in the final standings of the Coastal Conference tournament that concluded Monday at Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington.
The tournament was suspended because of rain on Saturday.
Ludington scored 14 team points while Whitehall, the tournament champion, scored 16 points. North Muskegon scored 15 points. The Norsemen won the league championship overall.
"Overall I thought the team played well," said Ludington coach Rob Killips. "We won some big matches we had lost earlier in the year. Now it's time to focus on Wednesday's district and see what we can do there."
The strength of Ludington proved to be its doubles tandems.
"As has been the case much of the year, we are extremely strong at the No. 3 and 4 doubles flights," said Ludington coach Rob Killips. "This speaks a lot to the depth of our team. Jacob (Ratcliffe) has only one loss at No. 4 doubles on the season, that is very impressive with our schedule."
Playing at No. 3 doubles was Nathaniel Seymour and Ethan Walden. Ratcliffe teamed with Gabe Hogenson at No. 4 doubles.
Ludington had two flight runners-up, Charles Kolb at No. 3 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Robby Killips and Jack Stidham.
"As a coach, it's pretty exciting to look at those runner-up finishers and realize they are all freshman," Killips said.
Ludington is hosting a team district at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Schoenherr Tennis Center.