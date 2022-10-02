The Coastal Conference championship trophy didn’t have to travel very far Saturday as the Ludington Orioles won the league title Saturday following the conference tournament at Schoenherr Tennis Center.
The Orioles won the duals side of the league and capped the conference season with the tournament title.
“Several guys got back on track and playing very good tennis,” said Ludington coach Rob Killips. “Overall, this was a pretty impressive performance for all flights.
“Now, we continue to prepare for our regional on Wednesday and keep our sights set on qualifying for the state tournament.”
Ludington swept league titles at the singles flights. Charles Kolb won at No. 1 singles, Robby Killips was at No. 2 singles, Jack Stidham was at No. 3 singles and Reece Ward was at No. 4 singles.
Three of the four doubles teams also secured Coastal Conference championships. At No. 1 doubles, Andrew Barz and Nathan Reisterer were league champs. They were joined by Chaz Leonard and Andre Walden at No. 2 doubles and the No. 3 doubles team of Will James and Rylan Miretti.
Ludington hosts a Division 3 regional Wednesday morning at Schoenherr Tennis Center. The Orioles qualified for the state tournament last season and four of the last five seasons — the sole miss coming in fall 2020 with a vastly different playoff format.