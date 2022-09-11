Ludington's boys tennis team won its quad Saturday at Schoenherr Tennis Center, defeating Sparta, Grand Rapids West Catholic and Coopersville.
The Orioles scored 20 points with West Catholic having 12 points, Sparta 10 and Coopersville six.
"It was a competitive day of tennis, which is what we need to continue to build for the regional," said Ludington coach Rob Killips.
Ludington won three of the singles flights and one of the doubles flights. Singles winners for the Orioles were Robby Killips at No. 2, Jack Stidham at No. 3 and Reece Ward at No. 4. The No. 1 doubles team of Andrew Barz and Nathan Reisterer won.
Ludington's No. 1 singles player, Charles Kolb, was his flight's runner-up. The Orioles doubles flights were runners-up, too. The No. 2 doubles team of Chaz Leonard and Andre Walden, the No. 3 doubles team of Will James and Rylan Miretti and the No. 4 doubles team of Christian Serna and Zach Walunas all finished in second place.
"It was an up-and-down day. We found some things to work on but also came away with some great wins," coach Killips said. "It was happy with all flights and really like the progression from our singles players.
"Our No. 4 doubles team of Serna and Walunas are getting better every time out. Our top three doubles teams came through and did what we needed them to do."