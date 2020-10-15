MANISTEE — Ludington may have been edged in the final Lakes 8 Activities Conference race on Tuesday, the Orioles picked up the league championship.
Craig Fuller was the individual league champion as we swept all three jamborees.
“Craig has worked hard all season. He had a great mileage base from summer training and it showed again today winning by over a minute on Manistee’s tough course,” said Ludington coach Jim Keillor.
Craig Fuller, Evan Bennett and Evan Walls each earned first team all-conference. Andrew Talsma earned second team all-conference.
The Orioles’ girls team finished third in the final standings in the Lakes 8. Ludington was led by Gwen Shamel.
“Gwen… was really strong,” Keillor said. “I could tell by her warm up that she was going to have a good day. “
Ludington had three girls earn first team all-Lakes 8 honors: Gwen Shamel, Annie Kline and Olivia Andersen.