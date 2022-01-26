REMUS — Ludington’s competitive cheerleading team finished in third place Wednesday at the Chippewa Hills Invitational in Remus.
The Orioles had a total score of 615.70. The meet champion was Merrill with a 710.58 followed by Marion with a 636.10. Shepherd (594.90), Grant (561.96), Chippewa Hills (550.20) and Lake City (524.50) rounded out the teams.
Ludington improved as the competition progressed. The Orioles were in fourth place after the first round, and they were in fourth place after the second round, too.
Despite an 8-point penalty, Ludington scored the second-best third round out of all the schools to finish third overall.