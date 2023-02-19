WYOMING — Ludington’s competitive cheerleading season came to a close Saturday as the Orioles finished fifth at the MHSAA Division 3 district hosted by Wyoming Kelloggsville.
The top four schools in each district advance, and Ludington was within 11 points of the fourth and final spot that was claimed by Montague. Ludington scored 663.26 points while Montague scored 663.26 points.
Howard City Tri-County won the district with 731.66 points followed by Comstock Park with 687.24 points, Whitehall with 677.84 points and Montague.
Ludington found itself in fifth place after the first round by 2.2 points as the Orioles scored 209.90 points. Ludington then trailed fourth place Montague by 6.52 points after the second round when the Orioles scored 392.04 points. In the final round, Ludington was unable to make up the deficit, and was outscored by 3.3 points by the Wildcats, too. The Orioles suffered a one-point penalty in the third round to make up the final difference.