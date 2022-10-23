REMUS — Ludington's cross country teams competed at the Late Season Warrior Invitational at Remus Chippewa Hills.
Final results were unavailable at presstime as they were still under review.
Ludington coach Jim Keillor said the team enjoyed the warmth of the late October day, and the Orioles were competing on the same course they will be at on Friday for the regional.
"We were without Trey (Keson) who has an injury we're resting," Keillor said. "Nevin (Slater) ran really strong setting a new (personal recored). Jack (Jubar) had a good day getting a (season record)."
Keillor also enjoyed the girls team's performance at the meet.
"Summer (Brower) had a (season record) looking very strong and relaxed. Nadia (Grierson) is fighting a cold so she was off a little. Autumn (Brower) is working harder and getting stronger every meet," Keillor said. "We were without Annie (Kline), who has been sick."