BENZONIA — The Ludington Orioles boys basketball team traveled up to Benzie Central Friday night and came away with a 66-34 win over the Huskies.
Ludington coach Thad Shank said that his team knew who it needed to key in on Friday night and one player in particular did a solid job containing them.
"We knew (who) were their main guys in their offense, and I thought Kyle (Barnett) did a fantastic job on them. He really limited (the player he guarded) from getting to the basket especially in the first half where he only had four points."
Barnett led the Orioles defense with four steals.
Ludington led 35-13 at the break and took a 52-28 lead into the fourth quarter before coming away with a win.
Peyton LaCombe had a solid night with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double, while David Shillinger added 13 points and seven assists along with three steals.
LUDINGTON (66)
Shillinger 4 4-4 13, Patterson 1 0-0 2, Barnett 4 1-1 9, Eaton 2 0-0 5, Smith 1 0-0 2, Gunsell 2 0-0 4, LaCombe 8 2-3 19, Mesyar 2 0-0 6, Westhouse 3 0-0 6. Totals: 26 7-8 66.
BENZIE CENTRAL (34)
N. Childers 7 0-0 14, J. Childers 4 3-3 13, Zickert 2 3-3 7, Wooten 0 0-1 0. Totals: 13 6-7 34.
Ludington;19;16;17;15;—;66
Benzie Central;9;4;15;6;—;34
3-point goals—Ludington (7): Shillinger 3, Mesyar 2, LaCombe, Eaton. Benzie Central (2): Childers 2. Total fouls—Ludington 14, Benzie Central 13.