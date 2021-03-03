HART — Ludington's girls bowling team scored a lopsided victory against Fremont Wednesday afternoon at the Fraternal Order or Eagles Lanes in Hart, 29-1.
"Our girls came together a bowled extremely well tonight," said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. "This is our final meet before heading into our conference meets next week and regionals in Gaylord (on) March 19 (and) 20. I'm proud of how they bowled tonight. They have made lots of personal and team (gains) this season."
The Orioles were led by Heidi Faust, who rolled a 162. Bailey Streeter had a 148 with Leonie Dahm bowling a 137 and Rylee Hardenburgh with a 132.