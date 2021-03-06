The schedule hasn’t been too kind as of late for the Ludington Orioles girls’ basketball squad.
In the last two weeks, the Orioles have had to face Division 1 Muskegon, Western Michigan Christian with the school’s all-time leading scorer Taylor Folkema and on Friday night matched up at home with undefeated Montague who is sitting just outside of the Associated Press’ Top 10 rankings in Division 2.
While they fared well in those previous matchups, the Orioles fell just short Friday night as they dropped an overtime thriller to the Wildcats, 49-45, at Hawley Gymnasium.
Despite the loss, Ludington coach Warren Stowe was pleased with how his girls battled with who he says is one of the top teams around.
“I just told them in the locker room that they all need to hold their heads up high,” Stowe said. “If we can play like we played tonight we can compete with anybody in the state, I’m confident on that.”
A pair of baskets on their first two possessions of the ball game quickly jumped the Wildcats out to a 5-0 lead.
Thanks to two layups from RyAnn Rohrer and free throws from Abi Bandstra and Hailey Stowe, the Orioles were able to snag a 7-5 lead with 3:30 left in the first quarter.
Ludington scored four points in the final three minutes and change in the first quarter, but with the defense finding its groove after the slow start, they allowed just one basket to the Wildcats as they took an 11-7 lead into the second.
The Orioles’ defense gave the Wildcats’ offense fits early and often in the second quarter, as the trapping from Ludington’s zone visibly unsettled the Wildcat guards.
Scoring from a trio of Orioles helped spark a 6-3 run to extend their lead to seven points with three minutes to play in the half.
A quick 6-1 run by the Wildcats cut the Oriole lead to two with just over a minute to play in the second quarter with momentum slowly shifting Montague’s way.
The two teams traded threes on back-to-back possessions to keep the margin at two with a buzzer-beating layup from Montague’s Allison Hall knotting the game at 21 apiece at halftime.
Rebounding was an issue for the Orioles to start the second half with the Wildcats coming away with six offensive rebounds which led to the opening basket of the half, giving Montague their first lead of the game since the early goings of the game.
Annie Kline broke Ludington out of its cold spell, knocking down a corner three with 4:10 remaining in the quarter with Montague clinging to a one-point lead.
Montague continued to be active on the offensive glass with Janae Koetje and Allison Hall each drawing a foul, with Hall’s resulting in an and-1 to get the lead up to five for the Wildcats with 2:48 to play in the third.
The Orioles tightened things up on both ends to help fuel a closing 5-0 run as the game went into the fourth tied up at 30 a piece.
The Wildcats ramped up their pressure to start the fourth, picking the Orioles up full court and speeding Ludington up.
This caused turnovers that turned to points on the other end for Montague as they jumped out to a 6-2 run to take a four point lead with 5:06 remaining in regulation.
As they did throughout the ball game, Ludington answered following a Wildcat run.
Annie Kline and Bandstra each connected on threes and with a Keelyn Laird layup sprinkled in the Orioles recaptured the lead with a 40-39 advantage with under three minutes to play.
After drawing a foul, Stowe toed the line and knocked down two free throws with 1:15 remaining to give the Orioles a late two point lead.
With 37 seconds on the clock, Hall stripped Laird of the ball near the half-court line and took it all the way back for a layup as the game was tied once again, this time at 42 with 30 seconds to play.
A shot with four second left from Montague’s Emma Flynn missed off the back iron as the game headed into overtime.
The two teams were scoreless in the opening minute and a half, but a layup from Hall and free throws from Bandstra had the game tied at 44 with under two minutes to play.
With the Wildcats leading by four with 14 seconds remaining, Laird knocked down one of two free throws, cutting the lead to three.
Braquelle Osborn also split from the line as Montague’s lead was back up to four with six seconds left in the period.
Ludington was unable to get a shot off in the closing seconds as Montague hung on for the win.
Bandstra led the Orioles in scoring with 13 points, followed Laird with 10 and Stowe with eight.
MONTAGUE (49)
Jamojcin 2 0-0 4, Hall 8 1-1 18, B. Osborne 1 4-7 6, Flynn 3 0-0 8, Meacham 5 1-2 11, Koetje 0 2-2 2. Totals: 19 8-12 49.
LUDINGTON (45)
Stone 0 2-2 2, Kline 2 0-0 6, Rohrer 3 0-1 6, Bandstra 4 4-8 13, Stowe 1 5-6 8, Laird 4 2-4 10. Totals: 14 13-21 45.
Montague;7;14;912;7;—;49
Ludington;11;10;9;12;3;—;45
3-point goals—Montague (3): Flynn 2, Hall. Ludington (4): Kline 2, Bandstra, Stowe. Total fouls—Montague 19, Ludington 15. JV score—Montague 47, Ludington 40. Ludington scorers: Lynn 12, McKinley 10, Stone 5, Mesyar 4, Glanville 4, Williams 2, Simpson 2, Hackert 1.