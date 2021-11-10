Two Ludington volleyball players earned first-team all-Lakes 8 Activities Conference honors for their play this season.
Keelyn Laird and Maddy Vaara were the two to receive the honors, but were not the only ones to pick up post-season awards.
Vaara, in Lakes 8 play, led the Orioles with 19 aces, 51 kills, 65 assists and 45 digs. She had an attack efficiency rating of .333. Laird led the team in serve percentage at 96 percent. She also had 10 aces, 44 kills, 45 digs and a .246 attack efficiency.
Voted to the second team all-Lakes 8 were Jordyn Anderson and Karli Mesyar. Anderson led the team in blocks with eight. She also had 31 kills, an .189 attack efficiency and 15 digs. Mesyar had 54 assists, received serve at 100 percent, had four aces and 29 digs.
The team earned Academic All-State from the Michigan Volleyball Coaches Assocation. Two individuals were also named Academic All-State — Zoe Voss and Madisyn Wysong.