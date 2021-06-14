Ludington had one of its doubles teams named to the all-Muskegon area tennis team recently.
The No. 1 doubles team of Lillian Kolb and Emma McKinley at Ludington were named to the second team for all-Muskegon area. The duo shared the honors with the No. 1 doubles team from Spring Lake, Taylor Gates and Zoe Walters.
Grand Haven’s No. 1 doubles team of Alyssa Hatzel and Abbey Klumpel and North Muskegon’s No. 1 doubles team of Sarah Muzzy and Gabby Gaston were named to the first team.
North Muskegon coach Cody Liverance was the Coach of the Year.
The first team in singles was Fruitport’s Alison Blakeman, Grant’s Jada Zerlaut, North Muskegon’s Alicia Hall and Reeths-Puffer’s Alivia Depies. The second team in singles included Fruitport’s Hope Busscher, Mona Shores’ Riley Trygstad, North Muskegon’s Noa Bowen and Whitehall’s Lily Groessl.