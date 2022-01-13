MUSKEGON — Ludington’s boys swimming and diving team dropped an 88-81 dual meet to the co-op Greater Muskegon Frogmen Thursday evening at Mona Shores High School.
“This was one of the closest meets yet this year,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. “We were down three points due to illness. If we had them, I think we would have just edged out the Frogmen.”
Ludington picked up individual victories from Evan Bennett in the 200-yard individual medley and the diving. Bennett also swam a leg of the winning 200 freestyle relay with Gavin Smith, Lucas Peterson and Hayden Madl.
Peterson won the breaststroke, and Smith won the 500 freestyle.
Individual results:
200-yard medley: 3-Nevin Slater, Rowen Vaara, Lucas Miller, Mason VerStrat, 2:23.98.
200 freestyle: 2-Miller, 2:17.05. 3-Vaara, 2:26.26.
200 individual medley: 1-Evan Bennett, 2:23.57. 3-Lucas Peterson, 2:34.71.
50 freestyle: 3-Slater, 29.20.
Diving: 1-Bennett, 242.85.
100 butterfly: 3-Miller, 1:11.57.
100 freestyle: 2-Hayden Made, 55.10. 3-Slater, 1:07.51.
500 freestyle: 1-Gavin Smith, 6:21.73. 3-Vaara, 6:33.22.
200 freestyle relay: 1-Bennett, Smith, Peterson, Madl, 1:46.46. 3-Anderson Carter, Noah Lowman, Slater, VerStrat, 2:11.49.
100 backstroke: 2-Madl, 1:10.12.
100 breaststroke: 1-Peterson, 1:15.17. 2-Smith, 1:21.91.
400 freestyle relay: 2-Bennett, Miller, Peterson, Madl, 3:56.62. 3-Lowman, Anderson, Smith, Vaara, 4:57.56.