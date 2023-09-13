MANISTEE — It was the sort of game you’d expect to see in the postseason, but this was not even at the midway mark as Ludington turned back a scrappy Manistee boys soccer team, 2-1, Wednesday in Manistee.
Both teams showed a lot of grit and determination, not to mention a major dose of defense that kept each battling to find any openings in the West Michigan Conference matchup.
In fact, neither could through the first 40 minutes which ended in a 0-0 tie. The Orioles made a couple of thrilling runs, but came up empty while Manistee had double the shots and was equally unsuccessful.
“We knew they (the Mariners) were going to sit in, and we just had to be very patient and wait for our opportunities,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “And we had a couple there in the first half, but couldn’t quite capitalize on them.
“Then in the second half Parker (Wendt) got a couple good looks and put the shots where (Manistee goalie Grayson) Prince couldn’t get them and that gave us the two-goal lead we needed, obviously.
“This is the way soccer is played. It’s not usually a shootout. This is post-season soccer. That’s post-season soccer. It’s close games, who maintains their focus and who doesn’t make that mistake.”
Despite the exasperation of failing to score on their chances, neither team became too flustered and stayed with their game plan waiting for something to break.
But both were dealt some early blows when first Ludington goalie Gabe Gamez suffered a knee injury that didn’t turn out to be serious, but he gave way to Caleb Shelton who finished the contest in net.
Manistee also had a player go down when forward Jacob Scharp hurt his ankle as the final seconds ticked off the clock in the first half, and he did not return.
Wendt staked the Orioles to a 2-0 lead that certainly didn’t seem very comfortable against the pressing Mariners, but they somehow withstood the storm.
Luke Senters broke the drought for Manistee when he tumbled to the pitch on a foul that gave him a penalty kick, and he zipped it past Sheldon.
“To me, it was everything this rivalry should stand for,” Manistee coach Brandon Prince said. “I think both teams are class acts, the way they treated each other, the way they played.
“When you see both teams in the situations they are, and the talent they have, it was just good, competitive rivalry soccer. I enjoyed it thoroughly.
Scharp’s injury at halftime was a blow, and the Mariners knew they’d have to make adjustments offensively to do things to help create.
“We were getting up front, drew a couple of fouls, got some shots, got some chances (and) the goalie made some good saves,” said coach Prince. “We could have had it.
“You saw at the end there in the last 15 minutes that opportunity knocked, we just couldn’t answer the door, and that’s the way this game goes. But the guys know that. Their heads are high, they’re proud.”
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Orioles, and improved their record to 9-4-0 overall and 4-1-0 in the conference. Ludington hosts Oakridge next Wednesday.
Manistee had won three in a row coming into the game, and fell to 6-1-2 overall, 2-1-2 in the conference with its next game scheduled for next Monday at Montague.