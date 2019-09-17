PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Ludington equestrian team competed in the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association district competition this past weekend at the Mason County Fairgrounds and won both meets.

The district championship will be completed on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the conclusion of the third and final meet. The regional competition is the weekend of Sept. 28, also at the Mason County Fairgrounds.

