PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Ludington’s equestrian team advanced from the district level of competition Saturday as the reserve champion at the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association’s event at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
The Orioles were the runner-up in the C Division to Grand Haven, the district winner.
“Districts were tough competition with the lead going back and forth throughout each meet,” said Ludington assistant coach Tanya Walter.
The Orioles have a four-rider team composed of senior Evan Bennett and freshmen Mattea Mosier, Autumn Brower and Summer Brower.
Ludington rides again Friday and Saturday at the MIHA regional competition, also at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern were in the B Division, and neither school was able to get past Montague and Fremont.
“We had a great season cut short, but my girls battled until the end,” said Eastern coach Sheri Howe. “And I couldn’t be more proud of what they were able to do this year. They rocked everything I threw at them and then some.”
The D Division was won by Whitehall and Manistee.