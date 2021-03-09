CADILLAC — Following a rough first quarter, the Ludington Orioles girls' basketball team fell to the Cadillac Vikings Monday night, 42-37, in Cadillac.
"We were a little out of sorts to start, not finding their shooters on the perimeter and that gave them good looks," said head coach Warren Stowe. "I thought we really tightened things up and battled back in the second half."
The Orioles got down 21-8 after the first and trailed 27-12 at the half.
Ludington came out of the break to cut the lead by a point, 37-23, after three quarters.
The Orioles outscored the Vikings 14-5 in the fourth and had it within four at one point, but that was as close as they got as the Vikings held on for the win.
RyAnn Rohrer led the Orioles with 14 points while Keelyn Laird chipped in with 12.
LUDINGTON (37)
Rohrer 6 2-3 14, Bandstra 2 0-2 5, Stowe 2 0-0 6, Laird 4 4-4 12. Totals: 14 6-9 37.
CADILLAC (42)
Anderson 6 1-2 17, Dravik 2 0-0 5, McTaggart 2 0-0 4, Brown 1 2-2 4, Lundquist 1 1-2 3, Meyer 3 0-0 9. Totals: 15 4-6 42.
Ludington;8;4;11;14;--;37
Cadillac;21;6;10;5;--;42
3-point goals—Ludington (3): Stowe 2, Bandstra. Cadillac (7): Anderson 4, Meyer 3, Dravik. Total fouls—Ludington 14, Cadillac 12.