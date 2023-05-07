BIG RAPIDS — Ludington finished in a tie for fifth at the Katke Invitational Saturday hosted by Big Rapids High at Ferris State University’s Katke Golf Course.
The Orioles scored a 373, tied with West Michigan Conference Lakes member Whitehall. East Grand Rapids won the tournament with a 328 followed by Lowell with 338. There were 10 teams in all, including a second team of Vikings and two teams representing Big Rapids.
East Grand Rapids junior Charlie Seufert was the medalist with a 78.
Ludington was led by junior Reece Ward and freshman Alec Rodenbeck as each scored an 89 in a five-way tie for 16th overall. Nate Wagner scored a 91 and the Orioles’ score was rounded out by Trey Forfinski with a 104. Also playing for the Orioles was Ryan Millspaugh (107).
There was also a junior varsity invitational, and Ludington was sixth with a 418. Spring Lake won with a 348 in the nine-school field. David Reisterer and Cian O’Brien led the Orioles (103) with Brayden Feyers (105) and Make Flanery (107) also factoring into the score. Luke Hackert (114) and Will James (119) also played.
Team results: East Grand Rapids 328, Lowell 338, New Boston Huron 354, Cedar Springs 359, Whitehall 373, Ludington 373, Big Rapids B 384, Big Rapids 385, Sparta 406, Whitehall B 418