MANISTEE — Ludington’s boys swimming and diving team finished as the league runner-up Saturday at the Coastal Conference Championships hosted by Manistee.
The Chippewas won the title followed by Ludington. Fremont was third in the three-school league.
“We had a lot of great swims on Saturday,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. “All the boys had season- and career-best times in their events. Evan Walls qualified in the 50(-yard freestyle) with a time of 22.84 (seconds).
“I’m very glad that the boys were able to have their season this year. Even though it was a short one, I was very impressed with how the boys worked hard to achieve their goals. We are looking forward to the state meet as it was canceled while the team was on the road there last year.”
Walls is qualified for three events including the 50 freestyle. He also qualified in the 100-yard freestyle and is a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay. Chazz Rohrer also qualified for the 50 freestyle and he is on the relay with Walls. Joining Walls and Rohrer on the relay are Colby Peplinski and Evan Bennett.
Individual results:
200-yard medley relay: 1-Manistee (Alex Lampen, Zach Lee, Trevor Adamczak, Dylan Johnson), 1:42.74. 2-Ludington (Hayden Madl, Colby Peplinski, Chazz Rohrer, Evans Walls), 1:47.12.
200 freestyle: 1-Ben Sullivan, MHS, 1:49.56. 2-Griffen Antal, MHS, 1:53.04. 3-Tug Thuemmel, MHS, 1:59.32. 5-Andrew Schrader, LHS, 2:11.71. 6-Charles Austin, 2:18.01.
200 individual medley: 1-Lee, MHS, 2:06.30. 2-Lampen, MHS, 2:06.37. 3-Evan Bennett, 2:21.15. 5-Max Hockanson, LHS, 2:23.97. 6-Lucas Peterson, LHS, 2:26.73.
50 freestyle: 1-Walls, LHS, 22.84. 2-Rohrer, LHS, 22.91. 3-Thompson, MHS, 23.37. 4-Johnson, MHS, 23.38. 6-Drew Mendians, 24.61.
Diving: 1-Bennett, LHS, 421.20. 2-Peplinski, LHS, 321.80.
100 butterfly: 1-Adamczak, MHS, 56.15. 2-Hockanson, LHS, 1:02.16. 3-Harrison Harland, MHS, 1:15.28.
100 freestyle: 1-Walls, LHS, 49.84. 2-Thompson, MHS, 50.27. 3-Rohrer, LHS, 50.93. 4-Johnson, MHS, 51.92.
500 freestyle: 1-Sullivan, MHS, 4:59.32. 2-Antal, MHS, 5:13.30. 3-Thuemmel, MHS, 5:23.02. 5-Austin, LHS, 6:26.16. 5-Hogan Miller, 6:52.94.
200 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Johnson, Lampen, Thompson, Sullivan), 1:31.99. 2-Ludington (Rohrer, Peplinski, Bennett, Walls), 1:33.40.
100 backstroke: 1-Lampen, MHS, 56.25. 2-Adamczak, MHS, 57.01. 3-Madl, LHS, 1:06.09. 3-Schrader, LHS, 1:06.54. 6-Marco Venturato, MHS, 1:11.67.
100 breaststroke: 1-Lee, MHS, 1:03.83, 2-Mendians, MHS, 1:03.94. 3-Peterson, LHS, 1:10.80. 3-Peplinski, LHS, 1:12.90. 5-Matthew Blevins, 1:15.28. 6-Anthony Erlandson, 1:37.07.
400 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Thompson, Antal, Sullivan, Adamczak), 3:23.19. 3-Ludington (Bennett, Talsma, Austin, Madl), 3:50.58.