WHITEHALL — Ludington’s bid to earn a share of the West Michigan Conference’s Lakes Division title was snuffed out by a tough Whitehall team Friday night in Whitehall, 56-6.

The Orioles (5-2, 3-2 WMC Lakes) needed to defeat the Vikings (7-0, 4-0 WMC Lakes) to try to force a three-way tie for the league lead with not only Whitehall but also Oakridge.

However, the No. 2-ranked team in Division 4 by the Associated Press lived up to its ranking, said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell.

“Whitehall is as good of a team as I’ve gone against in 23 years here at Ludington,” he said. “They’re athletic, and they check all of the boxes for a very good football team.

“(The turnovers), that was not a difference in the football game. They dominated on both sides of the football. They’re going to be a hard team to beat.”

Ludington turned the ball over six times, three fumbles that were lost and three interceptions. Two of the fumbles were recovered and led on the same play to touchdowns — one in the first quarter and the second in the second quarter.

Whitehall was ahead 21-0 after the first quarter and 56-0 at halftime.

Gunsell said the Orioles wanted to use a quick passing game against the Vikings to help neutralize what Whitehall was trying to do. It also made the game quite long.

Whitehall out-gained the Orioles, 272 yards to 124, while the Vikings had half as many plays on offense, 30 to the Orioles’ 60. Whitehall had 107 yards passing and 165 rushing. Ludington had 46 yards passing and 78 yards rushing.

Chase Hackert went 10-of-26 passing for 23 yards and three interceptions. Gage Jones was 2-of-3 passing for 23 yards.

Levi Laman was the top receiver with four catches for 23 yards. Nathan Gilchrist had three catches for 16 yards, and Trey Forfinski had two catches for four yards.

Hackert was the leading rusher with 48 yards on eight carries. Jones had 23 yards on five carries.

Jones was leading tackler with 7.5. Laman added 2.5. Cole Johnson had two tackles and a tackle for loss.

Whitehall’s Kyle Stratton was 8-for-13 passing for 107 yards and touchdown passes of 43, 6 and 15 yards. He also threw an interception. Stratton also had 76 yards rushing on six carries and touchdown jaunts of 37 and 6 yards.

Trannon Aylor had three catches for 58 yards and two scores for the Vikings, and Camden Thompson had three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.

The all-time series between Ludington and Whitehall started in 1969 when Ludington defeated Whitehall, 38-22. The two teams played fairly consistently until 1988, when they started a 33-year gap in play that was renewed in 2021 with Whitehall getting the upper hand with a 49-0 win. Ludington currently leads the series 11-10-1.

With both schools in Division 4 in the MHSAA playoffs — and both are likely to make it — they could meet again in the first or second round.

“If we’re fortunate (to make it), clearly there’s a lot of work between now and that,” Gunsell said. “Our biggest thing is to put this behind us we get ready for (Orchard View).”

Ludington is also finished with its road schedule for the regular season, and the team looks ahead to back-to-back weeks at Oriole Field to wrap the regular season.

“There’s nothing better than Oriole Field,” he said. “We have to heel up a little bit. We got punched in the nose pretty good by a good Whitehall team. We will regroup and prepare for a good game Friday night.”