For the Baileys, running at a young age has become something that, quite literally, runs in the family.
Seven-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Bailey ran the 5-kilometer race with her parents, Blake and Kristen, at the 42nd Ludington Lakestride Saturday morning.
“I was getting ready for a run one day and she was like, ‘I want to come with you mom,”’ Kristen said. “I told her it was going to be a long run, and I told her my usual route and she still wanted to do it.”
The route they take is from their home in Ludington to the beach at Stearns Park, out to the lighthouse, and back. The route is approximately 4 1/2 miles.
Izzy, who just finished first grade at Ludington Elementary School, had run only three times before the 5-kilometer on Saturday, so she didn’t have a whole lot of training. She finished with a time of 40 minutes, 46.31 seconds.
“She’s still in the training process,” Kristen said. “But she did pretty good for not doing a whole lot of that — never a complaint.”
For Kristen, this was her first time running the 5-kilometer race in person. She ran it virtually in the past.
“I was pregnant last year, so I didn’t run,” she said. “We were just here to cheer Blake on.”
Blake Bailey has actually been running Lakestride for years. He ran his first one back in 1984, when he was just 4 years old.
“I’ve been pulling a wagon since I was a little kid,” Blake said. “My dad started doing this years and years ago.”
Izzy was very shy, so she didn’t want to speak to the Daily News. She did nod her head when her mother asked her if she had fun.
“We’re definitely going to do it again next year,” Kristen said. “I told her next year, we were going to train for the 10K and she just shook her head.”