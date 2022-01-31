HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington's girls bowling team scored a victory against Whitehall Monday afternoon in West Michigan Conference play while the Orioles' boys team dropped its match-up.
The Orioles' girls defeated the Vikings, 18-12.
"For our girls to come away with a 'W' (Monday) is big," said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. "Again, they are a tough group to bowl against, but our girls did the job (Monday). Our Baker (games), for the first time this season, were consistent and that's huge when looking at taking points.
Ludington bowled Baker games of 141 and 145, winning both games from Whitehall.
Individually, Heidi Faust led the Orioles in the first game with a 155, followed closely by Abigail Ashley with a 154. Karly Gokey had a 133 followed by Rylee Hardenbugh with a 93 and Sara Mutzette with a 91.
In the second game, Faust led the team with a 128 followed by Ashley with a 112, Elecia Byrd with a 106, Goey with a 99 and Hannah Bledsoe with a 97.
Ludington's boys team lost, 27-3, to Whitehall. The Orioles dropped both Baker games, bowling a 106 and a 103.
"Whitehall is a tough team, but I am proud of our team totals for the day," Bates said. "The boys are getting better. They will get there, and they have to understand that it's not going to happen overnight."
Cameron Fetters led the way in both games as he bowled 160 and 204 in each game. In the first game, he was followed by Damion Ott with a 125 and Nick Wysong with a 124. Lucas Ruggero had a 112 and Amari George had a 96.
In the second game, Ott bowled a 145 followed by Ruggero's 102, Wysong's 98 and George's 90.