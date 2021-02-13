It was all Orioles from start to finish, as a stifling defensive effort helped lead Ludington to a 51-9 victory over Manistee Friday night in Lakes 8 Activities Conference play at Ludington’s Hawley Gymnasium.
Defense is the Orioles’ calling card, and Ludington coach Warren Stowe and wants to see even more performances like the one from Friday.
“It’s nice to be able to lean on that side of the ball when the offense is sputtering a little bit like it was early tonight. We harp on it, the defense will always be there and the shots will come.”
Both teams came out in a full court press to start the game which slowed down the pace of play. With three minutes remaining in the quarter, Ludington led, 6-0.
The Orioles ended the quarter on a 6-3 run, including four of RyAnn Rohrer’s eight first quarter points, taking a nine-point advantage into the second quarter.
Offensively things came a little easier at the start of the second quarter, as Abi Bandstra and Keelyn Laird combined for a 7-0 run to give the Orioles a 19-3 lead with three minutes to play in the half.
On the defensive end, Ludington finished a near perfect half, allowing just six points, three of which came from the line, as they took a 24-6 lead into the half.
In the third, Ludington’s offense stayed consistent, scoring 10 points in the quarter, while the defense stole the show.
The Orioles allowed zero points for the quarter, wreaking havoc and causing turnovers, helping them take a 34-6 lead into the final quarter.
It was more of the same from the Orioles in the fourth with a big offensive explosion to add to it, as they outscored the Chippewas, 17-3, in the quarter to cruise to their third victory of the year.
Laird led the Orioles with 14 while Rohrer added 12 and Bandstra and Hailey Stowe chipped in with eight each.
In the junior varsity game, Ludington won, 45-25. Rylee Stone scored 13 points with Karli Mesyar scoring 11 points.
MANISTEE (9)
McCarthy 0 2-2 2, Zimmerman 0 1-2 1, Edmondson 1 1-2 3, Robinson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 2 4-9 9.
LUDINGTON (51)
Kline 2 0-0 5, Rohrer 6 0-0 12, Bandstra 4 0-0 8, Cole 1 0-0 2, Stowe 3 2-2 8, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Laird 6 2-3 14. Totals: 23 4-7 51.
Manistee;3;3;0;3;—;9
Ludington;12;12;10;17;—;51
3-point goals—Manistee (1): Robinson. Ludington (1): Kline. Total fouls— Manistee 12, Ludington 13. Technical fouls—Ludington: bench.