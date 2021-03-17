MUSKEGON — The Ludington Orioles fell to Western Michigan Christian Tuesday night by the score of 49-34 to force a shared Lakes 8 Activities Conference championship.
Ludington (11-4, 7-1 Lakes 8) needed a victory to wrap up the league championship all to itself. Western Michigan Christian's victory (14-1, 7-1 Lakes 8) forced a two-way tie for the league championship, instead. The championship is Ludington's third consecutive title.
The Orioles fell down early after the first, 17-5, with the Warriors taking a 25-14 advantage into the half.
Ludington was able to cut the lead down to five midway through but a 9-2 run by the Warriors gave them a 37-25 lead heading into the fourth
The Orioles ran out of gas as they were unable to mount a comeback.
RyAnn Rohrer and Abi Bandstra led the Orioles with nine points each while Hailey Stowe added seven and Olivia Lynn chipped in with six.
LUDINGTON (34)
Austin 1 0-0 2, Rohrer 4 1-2 9, Bandstra 4 1-3 9, Stowe 2 1-2 7, Lynn 3 0-0 6, Laird 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 4-9 34.
WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN (49)
Breaker 1 0-0 2, Waller 1 0-0 2, Mast 1 0-0 2, Folkema 6 2-3 16, M. Wiersma 4 1-2 9, K. Wiersma 7 2-2 16, VanderHeide 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 5-7 49.
Ludington;5;9;11;9;--;34
WMC;17;8;12;12;--;49
3-point goals—Ludington (2): Stowe 2. Western Michigan Christian (2): Folkema 2. Total fouls—Ludington 10, Western Michigan Christian 14.