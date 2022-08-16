THOMPSONVILLE — Ludington’s girls golf team opened the 2022 season at the 36-hole, two-day Lober Classic hosted by Traverse City Central at Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville.
Ludington girls golf 14th at two-day season opener at Crystal Mountain
- By The Daily News
-
- Updated
