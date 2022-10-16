EAST LANSING — Ludington’s girls golf team finished ninth and team leader Emma McKinley was in a three-way tie for ninth at the conclusion of the MHSAA Division 3 state tournament Saturday at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers East in East Lansing.
McKinley, a junior, scored a two-day total of 160 as she shot a 79 on the second day. The champion was Macomb Lutheran North’s Lauren Timpf with a 142. McKinley tied Freeland’s Averie Mumford and Mackenzie Behnke of Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood.
The Orioles scored a two day total of 733, and Ludington had a five shot improvement on Saturday than on Friday with a score of 364. Lutheran North won the state championship with a 668 with Cranbrook Kingswood finishing as the state runner-up with a 674. Fellow West Michigan Conference member Whitehall was 12th with a 748.
Sophia Sarto, a senior, had a two-day total of 172 as she improved her score from Friday, scoring an 83 on Saturday for Ludington. Junior Reya Dila had a two-day total of 200 and junior Julia Reed’s total was a 204 to round out Ludington’s score. Junior Sam Hanson shot a 205.