MONTAGUE — Ludington’s girls golf team finished third at the Montague Invitational Thursday at Old Channel Golf Course.
Grand Rapids Catholic won the event with a team score of 339 followed by Traverse City Central with a 349 and the Orioles at 362 in the 18-school field.
The Orioles’ Emma McKinley tied for third place with Traverse City West’s Ainslee Hewitt as each shot a 78. Sam Hanson scored a 98, Julia Reed shot a 101 and Reya Dila scored a 103 to round out the Orioles’ scoring.
Sophia Sarto shot an 85 to finish in a tie for 11th.
Medalist honors went to Ava Wisinski of Grand Rapids Catholic, who edged Paige Anderson of Reeths-Puffer. Both shot a 76.
Manistee was also at the tournament. The Chippewas were led by Kendal Waligorski with a 90, good for a five-way tie for 15th place. Sarah Huber shot a 117.